CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man accused of forgery and stealing

Derek James Whitehead is charged with receiving stolen property in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Derek James Whitehead, 28-years-old
Derek James Whitehead, 28-years-old(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man they say should be considered dangerous. Derek James Whitehead is charged with forgery and receiving stolen property in Greene County. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in cases of robbery, theft, and drug-related crimes.

Whitehead is 28-years-old. He’s about 6′0 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him police don’t want you to confront him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869 TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Whitehead’s arrest.

