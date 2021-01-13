Advertisement

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik.(Jeopardy!)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - “Jeopardy!” has announced a roster of well-known guest hosts set to take the podium of the popular quiz show later this season, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

The list includes iconic journalist and author Katie Couric, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress, author, host and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show will make a donation to a charity of the host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the amount of winnings contestants accumulate during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will also serve as guest host for two weeks, immediately following a set of episodes currently airing featuring former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as host.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Richards said. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had served as host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

Richards says the show will announce additional guest hosts later in the season.

