MEGA MILLIONS: See the winning numbers for the $626 million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KY3/AP) — Lottery players dreamed Tuesday night of winning the the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The winning numbers are: 12, 14, 26, 28, 33 and the Mega Ball is 9.

Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

