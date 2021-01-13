Advertisement

Missouri House Democrats, labor union urge Hawley’s ouster

With the Missouri senator joining a small group of Conservative House members, it will force a debate and a vote on the election results.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley faced more calls for his resignation Tuesday from Democrats and a labor union in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was a leader of efforts to challenge the presidential 2020 election results and voted to question the Electoral College count, even after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. Since then, several supporters and financial donors have cut ties with him.

Democrats in the Missouri House on Tuesday filed a resolution urging Hawley to resign. The sponsor, state Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, said in a statement that Hawley must be accountable “for his dangerous behavior.”

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Government Employees led a small protest outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis, chanting, “Josh Hawley has to go!”

An email message seeking comment from Hawley’s office was not immediately returned.

Hawley appeared on Fox News Monday night. He spoke with host Tucker Carlson about the cancellation of his book deal, but did not address the violence at the Capitol or calls for his ouster.

