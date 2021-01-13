ON YOUR SIDE: Investigating neglected rental properties; Springfield woman asks for our help to get home repaired

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield, front line worker says she’s been trying to get her landlord to make repairs on her rental unit for weeks.

She filed a complaint with the city but also turned to us to help her get results more quickly as the condition of her home deteriorated.

“I don’t expect a palace. I don’t. But I expect to live in a functioning house,” said Samantha Kelly.

She has lived in a duplex on Lombard Street in east Springfield for just a few months. She says she’s been trying to get her landlord to fix issues with the roof. Unable to get anywhere with the property manager she called us for help. After we left a message for the owner or manager with the rental company, she says they contacted her.

“We didn’t know anything about it. I said, yes you did,” explained Kelly.

In fact, property owner David Kessler received a letter from the city of Springfield about problems with the roof in July, right before Kelly moved in.

It’s the same letter that was sent by the city just a few weeks ago after Kelly filed a complaint. That complaint verified by city officials. Inspectors sent us pictures of the damage they documented.

City inspectors aren’t just looking at what’s happening to the outside of the house. They are also taking a closer look at the conditions inside.

Kelly showed us some of the damage inside, including water damage, broken fixtures and appliances that don’t work.

The legally blind, front line health care worker says she thought the landlord was working to make repairs when she first moved in.

“That one guy was here fixing stuff upstairs. They were fixing things. I just assumed whatever was broken was going to be fixed,” she explained.

As time passed, she says the condition of duplex only got worse.

“If you can’t get a hold of your property manager get a hold of your landlord. If you can’t get a hold of your landlord you better get a hold of your city. That’s what you’ve got to do. They might get angry. They might get upset but they’re not responding to you you’ve got to do something,” she said.

Our calls to David Kessler and his management company have not yet been returned.

Kelly tells us that city intends to closely inspect the inside of the home this to identify all violations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.