On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple wanted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They’re accused of stealing from pet lovers. They were charged, but a no-show for court.

Jordan and James Donelson each face one felony charge for stealing.

You might recall our On Your Side Investigation back in February of last year. Customers say they were ripped off while trying to buy pets from Jordan and James Donelson over Facebook.

Melissa Hern planned to get her daughter a little Chihuahua. She paid the $100 deposit. Then could not reach Jordan Donelson.

Detective Sergeant Kacie Springer with the Lebanon Police Department obtained a search warrant to Facebook. She believes there’s about sixty people who had a deal gone wrong with the Donelsons.

They were no-shows on their court date. Now they both have a warrant.

“Once the warrant was issued for failure to appear we went over several times trying to make contact with them. The last time there was some water leaking. They didn’t stay to pack up their items. They just left. Their picture has been shared many times over the internet. So if you’re mindful of what they look like, just keep an eye out and contact the closest agency,” said Springer.

Detective Springer thinks they’ll post more bogus puppies for sale.

“They’ve been doing this for years. If there’s anybody out there who has actively been scammed out of money by these two individuals, I encourage them to contact me and I will add them as victims to this investigation,” said Springer.

Lebanon Police Department: 417-532-3131

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.