Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports several new deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 18 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say these fatalities were reported between Wednesday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 12. Seven of the eighteen victims who died from COVID-19 were associated with long-term care. Of those, 16 suffered from underlying health conditions.

Community members lost include:

A man in his 50s who had no underlying health conditions

Three women in their 50s

A man in his 60s

Two women in their 60s (one had no underlying health conditions)

Five men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 90s

Two women in their 90s

“The fight against COVID-19 in our community is not over. Conquering this virus requires us to be mindful of our actions and carefully evaluate our decisions,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We have the power to save lives simply by wearing a mask, washing our hands, avoiding group gatherings and staying home when we are sick.”

A total of 327 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. Thirty deaths have been reported by the health department in January.

Average age of those who have died (calculated by age group)

During the January 6-12 reporting period, the average age of those who died from COVID-19 in Greene County increased to 66.8 years from 66.7 years the week prior.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 1 death

40s: 6 deaths

50s: 18 deaths

60s: 43 deaths

70s: 92 deaths

80s: 100 deaths

90s: 62 deaths

100s: 4 deaths

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 24,101 cases have been reported in Greene County. Health leaders report 2,440 cases of COVID-19 in January. And 1,732 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is at 212 cases.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders ask you to remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5376/Vaccine-Information

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

