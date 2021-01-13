WATCH: See the progress inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is getting a first look inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail.

Crews of 150 began work on the project near the Springfield-Branson National Airport in early 2020. Crews say they are ahead of schedule.

Crews have placed almost all of the exterior walls of the facility. They are working on the final pod in the jail, hoping to complete by next month. The entire jail is made of precast concrete.

The sheriff’s office is on the north end of the facility, facing Division or State Highway EE, since it doesn’t have to be quite a secure as the jail. It features a steel frame with sheetrock walls. The new jail will double the size of the current one. And crews will set up in several different pods, where inmates will stay.

“So this is a typical pod,” said Justin Shorter, JE Dunn. “We’ve got the pod of cells here with a divider wall, the control room is upstairs in the mezzanine. Guards can look over the day room here that’s open. We’ve got the wreck yard down on this end. They can go outside and that’s open to the air outside. There will be tables and stuff out here in the open area.”

Crews hope to complete the project by spring of 2022.

