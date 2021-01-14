Advertisement

Andy’s announces new treat for residents of Republic, Mo.

Courtesy: Andy's Frozen Custard
Courtesy: Andy's Frozen Custard(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Andy’s Frozen Custard announced this week it will soon build a new franchise in Republic, Mo.

The franchise will be located at the location of the old Meek’s lumberyard on U.S. 60. The city will also construct a new road at the location as part of the construction. Andy’s did not announce an opening date.

The announcement comes months before Amazon opens a new warehouse along State Highway MM in Republic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Duncan Bogle, 20 Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspected shooter in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple is now in the Greene County Jail
Snow flurries are possible Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Changes Coming For Friday
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

More than 1,600 Missouri State students tested for COVID-19 ahead of new semester
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is helped off the field after being...
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire rejoins Hill, others at practice
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,050+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,500+ cases
If you are interested in applying for PPP you need to go to your local lender that is approved...
Political Unrest & Your Finances: Springfield financial expert shares advice