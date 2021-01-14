Andy’s announces new treat for residents of Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Andy’s Frozen Custard announced this week it will soon build a new franchise in Republic, Mo.

The franchise will be located at the location of the old Meek’s lumberyard on U.S. 60. The city will also construct a new road at the location as part of the construction. Andy’s did not announce an opening date.

The announcement comes months before Amazon opens a new warehouse along State Highway MM in Republic.

