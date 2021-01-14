Advertisement

Branson Hills Golf Course tops Golf Channel’s list as best in Missouri

Courtesy: HCW
Courtesy: HCW(KY3)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson Hills Golf Course did it again.

The Golf Channel’s 2021 Golf Advisor named it the No. 1 course in the state of Missouri. It ranks as the No. 36 best golf course in the nation.

“We are thrilled Branson Hills Golf Club has been rated Golf Channel’s 2021 Golf Advisor Golfers’ Choice #1 Best Golf Course to play in Missouri and 36th Best Course in the Nation. It is an honor to receive these accolades among all the great golf courses Missouri has to offer.” – stated Rick Huffman, HCW’s President & CEO. HCW developed, owns and operates the course.

Branson Hills Golf Club was designed by Chuck Smith with design consultant by PGA Professional Bobby Clampett. Natural rock outcroppings, waterfalls, creeks and an abundance of wildlife add to the golfing experience. The six sloped & rated teeing options vary from 7,324 to 5,323 yards. The bent grass greens are fast and true and are guarded by pure white sand bunkers. The 130 foot-drop from tee to green on the very first hole gives you a stunning preview of what to expect during your thrilling game.

To book a tee time at Branson Hills Golf Club call 417-337-2963 or book online at bransonhillsgolfclub.com-

View the entire rankings by CLICKING HERE.

