Advertisement

Cape Fair, Mo. receives new storm siren after almost a decade without one

In Cape Fair, people will hear a siren during severe weather for the first time in about a...
In Cape Fair, people will hear a siren during severe weather for the first time in about a decade.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cape Fair, Mo. (KY3) - In Cape Fair, Mo. residents will hear a siren during severe weather for the first time in about a decade.

Cruz Newberry is the owner of Table Rock Alert Systems and fixed the previously owned siren. You can now hear it up to five miles away. He says it can be used to alert people for any weather event like tornadoes or flooding.

Residents tell KY3 News it will be helpful to have an outdoor warning for when they aren’t near their phones or TV’s.

“The big thing with outdoor warning sirens is that most people are out on the lake and they’re not paying attention to their phones, they’re just trying to have fun trying to have a good time and trying to get away from that,” Newberry said. “So, the great benefit of having a storm siren in an area like this is when that siren goes off it’s an immediate cue to go get information.”

“It has to be a benefit I cant see anything wrong with it,” Cape Fair Resident Kevan Eilenstein said.

Nearby in Buttermilk Springs, Cruz also recently repaired a weather siren, so that part of Table Rock Lake is now covered.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
COVID-19 vaccine.
Springfield health leaders warn of more side-effects with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Snow could accumulate in northern counties.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and high wind return to the forecast
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George...
Mercy, CoxHealth respond to state’s new COVID-19 vaccination phase, create new online resources
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,800 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,500+ cases
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with MO License:...
Homicide investigation underway in Sarcoxie; authorities looking for stolen car in connection