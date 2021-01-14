Cape Fair, Mo. receives new storm siren after almost a decade without one

Cape Fair, Mo. (KY3) - In Cape Fair, Mo. residents will hear a siren during severe weather for the first time in about a decade.

Cruz Newberry is the owner of Table Rock Alert Systems and fixed the previously owned siren. You can now hear it up to five miles away. He says it can be used to alert people for any weather event like tornadoes or flooding.

Residents tell KY3 News it will be helpful to have an outdoor warning for when they aren’t near their phones or TV’s.

“The big thing with outdoor warning sirens is that most people are out on the lake and they’re not paying attention to their phones, they’re just trying to have fun trying to have a good time and trying to get away from that,” Newberry said. “So, the great benefit of having a storm siren in an area like this is when that siren goes off it’s an immediate cue to go get information.”

“It has to be a benefit I cant see anything wrong with it,” Cape Fair Resident Kevan Eilenstein said.

Nearby in Buttermilk Springs, Cruz also recently repaired a weather siren, so that part of Table Rock Lake is now covered.

