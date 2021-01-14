Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals expensive saw from Springfield home

The victim put up a security camera after a theft from her car in the driveway.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

November 6, 2020 Springfield, Missouri
In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are looking for a table saw thief. The victim reported the crime in the 3200 block of West Village Lane in Greene County. The neighborhood is located southwest of Golden Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street.

The victim told investigators she had installed a security camera above her garage after a previous theft from one of her vehicles. While reviewing the security video from November 6, 2020, she saw a man wearing a jacket and ball cap in her driveway. Just after 3:30 a.m. the video shows the man grab her orange and gray 10-inch table saw. Greene County deputies say it’s worth approximately $1,000. The saw had been sitting outside of the woman’s garage. Her surveillance video shows the man roll the table saw to the end of her driveway and toward a light-colored four door sedan.

Deputies say the man rolled the table saw to a light-colored, 4-door sedan.
If you recognize the man in the security video or have any information about the theft, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

