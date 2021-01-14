Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searches for man accused in sex crimes
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of sex crimes.
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Lloyd Rideeoutte, 24, of Ava. He faces five counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, a count of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and a count of drinking while driving.
If you have seen Rideeoutte or are aware of his whereabouts contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 417-683-1020.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.