Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searches for man accused in sex crimes

Lloyd Rideeoutte, 24, of Ava/Douglas County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of sex crimes.

A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Lloyd Rideeoutte, 24, of Ava. He faces five counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, a count of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and a count of drinking while driving.

If you have seen Rideeoutte or are aware of his whereabouts contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 417-683-1020.

