Fire damages a vacant house in Springfield, Mo.

1600 Blk. North Missouri Avenue Springfield, Mo.
1600 Blk. North Missouri Avenue Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire investigators believe someone trying to stay warm may have sparked a fire in a vacant house Thursday morning.

The fire damaged one room in the home on Missouri Avenue near Grant and Division just after 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters tell us they didn’t find anyone inside when they arrived.

The house has been vacant for around ten years.

