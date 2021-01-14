Fire damages a vacant house in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire investigators believe someone trying to stay warm may have sparked a fire in a vacant house Thursday morning.
The fire damaged one room in the home on Missouri Avenue near Grant and Division just after 4:00 a.m.
Firefighters tell us they didn’t find anyone inside when they arrived.
The house has been vacant for around ten years.
