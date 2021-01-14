First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of winter weather for the Ozarks Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. It lasts from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The counties include:

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to two inches of snow in spots. The storm will move into the Ozarks from north to south. The wintry weather could impact roads throughout the day.

