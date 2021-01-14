Advertisement

Greene Co extends 2020 property tax payment deadline until February 2021

By Frances Watson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second time, the Greene County Collector Leah Betts has changed the due date of your property tax payments for 2020.

A technical problem between a few offices inside the county courthouse is to blame.

“It was preventable. It was not prevented. It’s been very challenging to communicate due dates, what tax payers are supposed to do, what they can expect. There’s been a little bit of mayhem in the courthouse,” said Betts.

Greene County Officials first started upgrading the assessor’s computer system nearly four years ago.

However, Betts says she knew that program wasn’t compatible with the one she uses to generate property tax payment statements.

“I want the citizens to know that I gave it my all. I went to them multiple times and I warned them that this was going to happen. No tangible action took place. It’s not my office that has the problem but it’s the statements that come out of my office that make it look like it’s my problem,” she explained.

That means the date to pay your personal property tax was pushed from the end of December to the end of January. Now Betts has delayed it by another month.

“She’s in the unfortunate position to be at the end of the process. That makes it difficult for her. I certainly sympathize with that. I know she and her staff are working really hard to try to make the best of the situation,” said Greene County Assessor Rick Kessinger.

He says there have been more problems with his office’s upgrade than he anticipated.

“We’re trying to get this thing solved in the best way we can. Sometimes there’s really no good answer,” he said.

“2020 was a rough year. People are already tense. Then to have a government taxing entity not be able to tell you when your bill is going to be ready, when you’re going to be able to pay it, when the due date’s going to be. I understand that they’re frustrated. I’m here for the citizens and I’m working really hard to help them maneuver through this the best way that I can,” said Betts.

If you haven’t already received your property tax payment statement from the collector’s office you can head to the county collector’s website to look up your bill.

You may also call or email the collectors office.

Real estate taxes were not affected. Payments were still due by the end of the year.

