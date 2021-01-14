Advertisement

Judge convicts Ozark, Mo. man of statutory rape

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County Judge found an Ozark, Mo. man of guilty of statutory rape.

James W. Rankin, 44, faces life in prison. A judge will sentence him in March.

Investigators say he sexually abused a girl when she was 12-years-old while they lived in Christian County. The victim told authorities Rankin later took her to his workplace where he raped her.

The victim told investigators she did not immediately disclose of the abuse because she felt guilt and ashamed for what happened. If you suspect a child needs help, make a report. The Children Division’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-392-3728.

