Mercy, CoxHealth respond to state’s new COVID-19 vaccination phase, create new online resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Health Systems and CoxHealth have introduced new online resource as Missouri health leaders activate Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Mercy has created an online form to help people determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and register to get a vaccine, if eligible.

“Mercy is working with other health care systems to help the State of Missouri facilitate the immunization of all groups within 1A and 1B-1 against COVID-19,” said Mercy in a news release Thursday.

The new resources also includes guidelines from Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma to help determine who is eligible based on where their state stands in its vaccination plan.

“Mercy appreciates the opportunity to support the state’s efforts to fully protect Missourians during this important time and will continue to do so long as the state’s vaccine supply allows,” Mercy adds.

CoxHealth has not yet been informed on the type of vaccine, how many doses they will receive and when they might receive the vaccines through Phase 1B.

“We anticipate learning this information from the state soon so we can finalize plans and timing of vaccinations for our patients,” CoxHealth said in a news release Thursday.

Leaders have CoxHealth have also organized an online system for patients. There is now a survey designed for CoxHealth patients, which is available through the patient portal on CoxHealth.com. The survey is meant to inform health leaders of interest in receiving a vaccine, but does not automatically register the patients for a vaccine.

“We will also be reaching out to patients through various messaging channels when registration is available to them,” said CoxHealth.

For more information on who is included in Phase 1A and 1B of Missouri’s vaccination plan, CLICK HERE

