Miniature pigs can now be kept as pets in Nixa, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -City council approved an ordinance this week that allows people to keep a miniature pig as a pet.

The definition of “miniature pig”: swine bred for domestication kept as a pet inside the city, which weighs no more than 120 pounds.

Here are the other requirements:

- Must be registered annually at Nixa City Hall.

- Only one mini pig per housing unit

- No breeding allowed

- Not allowed to run at large

- Must keep current vaccination against rabies

- Must be microchipped and contact info on microchip must be updated annually

- Must trim and maintain tusks so not visible outside the animal’s mouth.

The ordinance is effective immediately.

