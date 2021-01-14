Miniature pigs can now be kept as pets in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -City council approved an ordinance this week that allows people to keep a miniature pig as a pet.
The definition of “miniature pig”: swine bred for domestication kept as a pet inside the city, which weighs no more than 120 pounds.
Here are the other requirements:
- Must be registered annually at Nixa City Hall.
- Only one mini pig per housing unit
- No breeding allowed
- Not allowed to run at large
- Must keep current vaccination against rabies
- Must be microchipped and contact info on microchip must be updated annually
- Must trim and maintain tusks so not visible outside the animal’s mouth.
The ordinance is effective immediately.
