More than 1,600 Missouri State students tested for COVID-19 ahead of new semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University students are returning to class this week, but before they can dig into their homework, many have to get tested for COVID-19 first.

Students who live on campus are required to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the new semester. So far, more than 1,600 students have been tested. Sixteen of those tests came back positive.

”What we’re hoping is, with what we caught this time... the numbers, we need to keep it from spreading. By pulling out those 16 students, and others that were positive, then they didn’t have a chance to spread it to others on campus. So we’re hoping that takes that extra spread out of the population to keep our numbers down,” said Karen Mckinnis, Missouri State University Emergency Preparedness Manager.

Students who test positive can go home until they recovered or stay in alternative housing.

”It makes me feel better I just, I know that there may not be people who think they have COVID but, they do because of how different symptoms are and just knowing that everyone in my building got tested is keeping us all safe, I really appreciate it,” said Missouri State student Ashley Morgan.

While all residential students had to be tested before returning to campus, there is testing available to all students right here behind me in Plaster Student Union.

The university had 141 positive cases at the beginning of the fall semester. University leaders hope the results from this week are a good sign.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.