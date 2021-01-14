On Your Side: Vacation planning in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -People are booking spring, summer and fall vacations.

Travel agents tell On Your Side it’s because vaccinations are ramping up and many people have already recovered from COVID-19.

“I think they’re just at a point where they need something to look forward to,” said Dena Wright with Southwest Travel.

Wright says because of the pandemic, travel insurance is more important than ever before. For a small family, expect to pay a few hundred dollars. Consider the ‘Cancel for Any Reason’ insurance.

“Maybe you don’t feel comfortable going or maybe something came up with your job and you don’t have a covered reason but you just want to cancel,” said Wright.

You’ll likely end up with a travel voucher. Those have expiration dates, usually one year.

When you arrive in paradise, expect COVID rules. You might be scanned for a fever or require a COVID-19 test.

Wright recently got away.

“My last trip was in November to Mexico. Their safety protocols are well beyond what we have here,” she said.

Wright explained some resorts require guests to walk over sanitized mats. Cell phones and luggage are sanitized at a touchless check-in. TV Remotes and pillows are in sanitized bags.

Find out what your health insurance covers if you go out of the country. That might help you decide which travel insurance to buy.

If you’re thinking about planning a vacation, Wright says go ahead and get your passport if you don’t have it. That process can take awhile.

