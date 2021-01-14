Advertisement

Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican.(Source: Vatican News)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
COVID-19 vaccine.
Springfield health leaders warn of more side-effects with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Top gusts of 40 are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two days of strong winds
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies
In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo a flag sits just north of a new section of the border...
Feds failed to manage border policy that led to family separations, IG report says
FILE - This May 31, 2020 file photo shows New York City Police facing off with activists during...
NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department...
2 ex-health officials charged with manslaughter in Flint
Shooter fires at least 30 shots at 2 houses in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric...
Shooter fires at least 30 shots at 2 houses in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered