Prosecutors seek bond changes after Rittenhouse allegedly flashed ‘white power’ signs in bar

By WTMJ staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WTMJ) - Prosecutors want to change Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond agreement after he allegedly flashed white-power signs at a bar.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people during the unrest in Kenosha, Wis., last summer. He was released from jail on a $2 million bond.

The agreement doesn’t restrict him from entering a bar, drinking alcohol or fraternizing with known members of white supremacist groups, but prosecutors are hoping to change that.

In the pictures released by the district attorney, Rittenhouse can be seen going into Pudgy’s Pub in Mount Pleasant with his mother, Wendy, in the early afternoon of Jan. 5.

Court documents say Rittenhouse was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Free as f***” on the front and that within minutes of arriving at the bar, he was serenaded by five men singing a song known to be the anthem of the Proud Boys white supremacist group.

In the pictures, he could be seen flashing the “OK” sign, which has been co-opted as a sign of white power by known white supremacist groups, sa the prosecutors.

The Illinois teen is also seen drinking three beers in the 90-minutes he was in the bar.

While that is illegal in Illinois, in Wisconsin it is allowed because he was with a parent.

Prosecutors said because Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail was raised by outside groups, neither he nor his family have any financial stake in his bond.

They are asking for four changes to his bail conditions:

  1. That he be prohibited from consuming alcohol,
  2. That he not be allowed anywhere where alcohol is served,
  3. That he be prohibited from making any public displays associated with white power or white supremacy, and
  4. That he have no known contact with militia members or members of white supremacist groups, including the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

