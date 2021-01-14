Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Sarcoxie; authorities looking for stolen car in connection

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with MO License: VB1Y0E.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with MO License: VB1Y0E.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in Jasper County after a woman was found dead in her Sarcoxie home Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Becci Sanders, 46, and say her car was stolen.

Jasper County authorities say the suspect may be driving a 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with the Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.

Additional details in the investigation remains limited. If you see the vehicle or have any additional information in the investigation, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-358-8177.

