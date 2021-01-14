Advertisement

Shooter fires at least 20 shots at 2 houses in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered

900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield(KYTV)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after police say he fired at least 20 shots Thursday morning.

The man told police he started shooting because he thought someone was trying to break into his house in the 900 block of West Mount Vernon, west of Grant Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Police say they found no signs of a burglary in progress.

The bullets hit two houses across the street. Police are checking to see if there was any other damage.

Police say nobody was hurt.

