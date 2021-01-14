Advertisement

Taney Co. Health Dept. shares plans as state moves to new COVID-19 vaccination phase

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department shares an update its local COVID-19 vaccination efforts as Missouri moves to a new phase in its vaccination plan.

The Taney County Health Department is expecting to receive its first doses of the vaccine to be administered through Phase 1A next week.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can submit their information on the Taney County Health Department website.

“We are excited to bring this vaccine to our residents.” says Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Something of this magnitude has never been done before, and we continue to ask for your patience and understanding.”

