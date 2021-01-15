Ballparks of America installing around 1,200 new solar panels to its roof ahead of opening day

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - More than 180 teams are scheduled to take these fields this season and the lights that will shine on them will be powered by the sun.

General Manager Scott Bailes tells KY3 News the new solar project is a substantial investment upfront, but it will save them up to $5,000 per month in the long run. Ballparks of America will install around 1,200 new solar panels to its roof ahead of opening day this spring.

With the savings, Bailes says they’ll be able to provide a better experience for the players and families that come here. They plan to add a new restaurant for guests, laser tag, and a new ice cream parlor.

“When we have thirty teams staying on campus and fifteen interns and the concessions are open and the cafeteria is running our utility bills are so high so it’s a great investment and what the owners want to do, the savings we’re going to see from the solar they want to start putting back into this complex,” Bailes said.

