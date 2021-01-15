Advertisement

Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy, planning to close Springfield and Branson locations

Christopher and Banks.
Christopher and Banks.(Christopher and Banks - Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christopher & Banks, a women’s clothing retailer, is planning to close more than 400 stores nationally after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company is planning to close 19 stores in Missouri, including locations in Springfield and Branson, according to a news release from Hilco Merchant Resources.

Locations closing in the region include:

  • Springfield - 2825 South Glenstone Avenue, #F04A (Battlefield Mall)
  • Branson - 1105 Branson Landing Boulevard, #1105 ; 300 Tanger Boulevard, #304

Christopher & Banks originally opened in 1956. Stores will begin sales of 40-60% off certain products in upcoming weeks.

