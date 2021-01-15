Advertisement

Clinton, Mo. man pleads guilty after chase kills bystander

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Clinton, Mo. man will be sentenced in March for second-degree murder after a police chase ended with a bystander’s death.

Westley Reid pleaded guilty this week in the death of 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom of Sedalia on March 1. Police say Reid was driving a stolen vehicle out of Henry County when he was pursued by law enforcement officers into Sedalia, where he ran a red light and collided with Bottom’s car.

Reid also pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated leading to death, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

