Eagle Days celebrations kick off this weekend with virtual and in-person events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrations for Eagle Days begin Saturday, and they will look a little different compared to past years.

Dickerson Park Zoo is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation for a virtual annual Eagle Days Event on Saturday. Signup for the event is available through the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

You will get to meet fan favorite eagles Truman and Phoenix.

Eagle Days 2021

Then Sunday begins an in-person Eagle Days event at the Dickerson Park Zoo. Truman and Phoenix will be the stars of the show.

Joey Powell, the marketing director for the zoo, said, “You cannot hold or pet. They’re very dangerous.”

You will be able to space out in the zoo’s amphitheater and watch the presentation. Masks are required at the zoo in indoor spaces. If you are walking around with maintain a good social distance, you can take the masks off.

Presentations are on Sunday, January 17, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Monday, January 18, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Admission is free after zoo entry ticket purchase.

“The big thing is just really just hear the story of how eagles made a comeback, many years ago they were actually on the endangered list. And what you can do to protect them,” Powell said.

The zoo hopes to bring awareness this year to lead poisoning prevention in bald eagles.

April Marler, an animal health technician for the zoo, said, “Eagles are really susceptible to lead. If you go fishing with lead sinkers, the fish will eat the sinkers. The birds eat the fish and then the birds get sick.”

Dickerson Park Zoo is currently treating a bald eagle named Patriot who suffers from lead poisoning and nearly died.

Eagles also catch lead poisoning through leftover deer carcass after hunting season.

“There’s a lot of alternatives available, it’s just a matter of educating,” Marler said.

Schedule for Missouri Department of Conservation Virtual Eagle Days Events

Jan. 16th, 11am to 11:30am -

More events hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation can be found with the link below

