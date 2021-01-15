Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads may still be slick today, cold this weekend

Highs in the 30′s
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Some of us saw about an inch to nearly two inches of snow yesterday. Because of the snow ending late, there may be some lingering impacts on roads through the morning. Bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads may all have slick spots. You will also want to be cautious in parking lots and on apartment complex streets. Sidewalks if untreated will also have a few slick spots so take caution when out walking the dog.

Road safety tips
Road safety tips(KYTV)

Temperatures this weekend are cold, so I don’t expect much snow melt. we’ll have cloudy skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. Winds will still gust upwards of 25 mph so expect a cold windchill.

Cold today, winds won't be as strong
Cold today, winds won't be as strong(KYTV)

Tonight, again dropping below freezing with lows in the mid-20s. Cloudy again Sunday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s again. A few places down south may reach 40. Expect better snow melt tomorrow.

Temps in the 20s tonight with flurries possible
Temps in the 20s tonight with flurries possible(KYTV)

Dry and warm on Monday with temperatures climbing to 50 before another cold front moves in.

Some precipitation will slide through the Ozarks Tuesday but it’s a quick mover so little impacts are expected. Precipitation will fall as rain.

Then turning to the middle 40s for part of the week before another system moves in Friday. Again, it’s a quick mover and will see rain down south.

Cold this weekend and warmer Monday
Cold this weekend and warmer Monday(KYTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Road may still be slick today, cold this weekend
