Greene County Commission approves $265 million budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Commission officially adopted the budget for 2021. A large portion of allocated funds will go to the Sheriff’s office and Jail Project.

More than $76.9 million goes toward the construction of the project. Bob Dixon says that there are still things that need to be done, and priorities are made based on available funds.

“We are actually saving some funds, and we have had an advanced team give us a presentation on what tose savings have been. We are on budget and on time and that’s a very nice thing.” said Bob Dixon Presiding County Commissioner.

Other parts of the budget presentation included hiring new staff and developing a drop in mental health center. The 2021 budget will be available at greenecountymo.gov/budget.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.