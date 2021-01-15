Advertisement

Greene County Commission approves $265 million budget

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Commission officially adopted the budget for 2021. A large portion of allocated funds will go to the Sheriff’s office and Jail Project.

More than $76.9 million goes toward the construction of the project. Bob Dixon says that there are still things that need to be done, and priorities are made based on available funds.

“We are actually saving some funds, and we have had an advanced team give us a presentation on what tose savings have been. We are on budget and on time and that’s a very nice thing.” said Bob Dixon Presiding County Commissioner.

Other parts of the budget presentation included hiring new staff and developing a drop in mental health center. The 2021 budget will be available at greenecountymo.gov/budget.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow Ends Tonight: Chilly Weekend
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

On Friday Missouri started making COVID-19 vaccines available for first responders and...
Do you qualify for Missouri’s next round of COVID-19 vaccines?
Dickerson Park Zoo celebrates Eagle Days
COVID-19 VACCINE: Medical experts in the Ozarks ask for patience as new phase begins
Another round of light snow falls on the Ozarks Friday
Christopher and Banks.
Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy, planning to close Springfield and Branson locations