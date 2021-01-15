Greene County prosecutor files sex crimes charges against youth coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed sex crime charges against a youth basketball coach.

Antwuan Looney, 51, faces two counts of child molestation and multiple counts of sodomy and statutory rape.

Investigators say the abuse started as early as 2008. They say the victim told police she was sexually abused beginning at the age of 10-years-old through the age of 14-years-old.

