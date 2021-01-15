Habitat for Humanity of Springfield looks to expand under new executive director leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Mo (HFHS) is working to turn 2021 into a season of growth for the community, with the vision of becoming a community where everyone has a decent place to live.

Under its newest executive director Dr. Jeff Nagy, they’re hoping to start making visions into reality.

“Bringing in a new set of leadership for our organization really adds that collaboration within our department and our organization,” explained Abby Glenn, Habitat for Humanity development director. “That really analyzes the difference we can make within our community.”

Glenn said the organization has strong roots in Springfield, and they’re ready to do more with affordable housing and meeting community needs. On average Habitat builds four to six homes a year and wants to develop even more. In addition to that, she said HFHS is looking to also expand its Neighborhood Revitalization program in Woodland Heights, along with its community resources, and repair programs.

“We are doing about 80 to 100 home repairs. So, we’re trying to see what ways can we improve, what ways can we grow to provide more home repairs to keep people in the homes that they currently own.”

Glenn said in order to start seeing significant progress, they need their volunteers. Unfortunately, the organization had to put a three-four week pause on volunteer sign-ups due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Springfield. With HFHS projects having limited staff and volunteers, job site leader Steven Sanpaolo said it’s putting them behind schedule.

Right now, the organization has three homes that are active construction sites. However, the entire crew is working on the Wilmoth family home, which is their largest project to date. It’s a seven-bedroom home customized for a family of 10.

While it’s a group effort to complete the home, Sanpaolo emphasized that volunteers are vital and allow the team to spread out and do more work for the community. “Volunteers help with a lot of the bigger aspect of the construction where we need more people with painting and just hands on deck to be able to lift things or just put things together that just takes a lot more people.”

In the coming weeks, Habitat for Humanity will be gearing up to re-open those volunteer opportunities. As they continue efforts to finish construction, grow, and expand the organization.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.