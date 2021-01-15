House damaged by a fire in Springfield, Mo. Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A neighbor walking a dog called 911 after seeing a fire in a vacant house Friday morning in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of west Nichols, east of Grant Avenue just after 6 a.m.

The fire damaged the second floor of the house. A battalion chief says the flames spread quickly because there are more void spaces in older houses.

Firefighters believe some people may have been inside to try and keep warm because they found personal items. The house does have electricity.

No one was hurt. An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

