Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at hundreds of locations, including Springfield

(WOWT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including one in Springfield, will offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing starting Monday.

The company announced that patients are expected to receive same-day results, possibly in as few as 15 minutes.

The rapid antibody test is available for anyone who wants to know if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Springfield’s Hy-Vee location at 1720 W. Battlefield Road is among the locations offering antibody testing.

The test costs $25. Patients must register ahead of time through Hy-Vee’s website.

