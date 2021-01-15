Advertisement

Log truck, car involved in crash on Missouri Route 266; no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a crash with a log truck and a car along Missouri Route 266 near Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a crash with a log truck and a car along Missouri Route 266 near Springfield.

No significant injuries have been reported from the crash, but traffic is blocked off west of Highway B, just west of city limits.

Investigators say a car tried to turn east onto Route 266 from State Highway AB, pulling out in front of a log truck. The truck was unable to come to a complete stop, hitting the car. Both vehicles went off the road upon impact.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol hasn’t had a chance to investigate much yet due to live wires being impacted in the crash. City Utilities is dealing with the power lines, but it’s unknown if there are any outages.

Investigators say weather conditions may have played a factor in the crash, particularly with the road being wet.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

