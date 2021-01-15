LUCKY SCRATCH! Springfield man wins $100,000 top prize on Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man recently uncovered the $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket.

Zachary Bain purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go gas station at 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield. Missouri Lottery says Bain claimed his prize at the lottery’s Springfield regional office earlier this week.

Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the fiscal year of 2020, according to Missouri Lottery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.