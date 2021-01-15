Advertisement

LUCKY SCRATCH! Springfield man wins $100,000 top prize on Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket

(WIBW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man recently uncovered the $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket.

Zachary Bain purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go gas station at 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield. Missouri Lottery says Bain claimed his prize at the lottery’s Springfield regional office earlier this week.

Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the fiscal year of 2020, according to Missouri Lottery.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow, cold, and high winds today
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

Eagle Days 2021
Eagle Days celebrations kick off this weekend with virtual and in-person events
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Authorities are investigating a crash with a log truck and a car along Missouri Route 266 near...
Log truck, car involved in crash on Missouri Route 266; no injuries reported
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 3,100+ cases