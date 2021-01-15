Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow, cold, and high winds today
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow, cold, and high winds today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snow for the Ozarks Friday
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million amid vaccine rollout
Congress considers expelling members after riot
Congress considers expelling members after riot
KY3's Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snow for the Ozarks Friday