Mercy, CoxHealth add cost estimators as part of hospital price transparency law

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Any federal requirement for hospitals should make it easier for you to know your health costs.

The new hospital price transparency rule became law on January 1. Every hospital in the U.S. must provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide. One of those requirements is to display 300 “shoppable” services in a consumer-friendly format. Mercy and CoxHealth have online cost estimator tools available on their websites. The tools allow you to choose your insurance policy, or no insurance, then select the procedure to get an estimated cost.

The Missouri Hospital Association says hospitals have known about the requirement for about a year. Of course, COVID-19 interfered with some of the preparation for the new rule. Citizens Memorial Hospital reports they are still working with a third-party vendor to publish the information in a consumer-friendly format, but have invested substantial resources to create the required data files. Representatives for the hospital say the requirements for hospitals are very complex, but they are trying to comply.

Consumers will likely find the tools pretty handy, but the Missouri Hospital Association has actually been opposed to the requirement, because they say they have already been providing hospital price and quality transparency online for a few years.

