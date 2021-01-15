Advertisement

Missouri House cancels next week’s session due to rising COVID-19 cases in the capitol

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House of Representatives has canceled next week’s session as COVID-19 cases rise within the capitol, according to a statement released late Thursday.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold) Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis) issued this joint statement regarding the decision to cancel session next week:

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week. Our goal is to return to work the following week.”

With session canceled next week, House members will be out of the Capitol during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

It’s not known yet whether the Missouri Senate will join the House in taking a break.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

