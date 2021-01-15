Advertisement

Missouri House cancels work as lawmakers sickened with virus

Courtesy: Missouri House Communications(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House canceled work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol.

Republican House leaders announced the decision late Thursday.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week,” top Republican representatives said in a joint statement.

House leaders didn’t specify how many lawmakers and staffers are ill, but at least two lawmakers tested positive and another is quarantining.

House leaders plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25.

Senate leaders have not yet announced whether they plan to cancel work next week, too.

