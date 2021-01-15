Advertisement

Missouri sending troops to help with Washington security

Domestic terrorism warned ahead of inauguration
Domestic terrorism warned ahead of inauguration
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a spokeswoman confirmed late Thursday.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones didn’t specify how many troops Missouri is sending, and an Associated Press request for information to the Missouri National Guard on Friday wasn’t immediately returned.

But officials say the total number of National Guard troops coming to Washington from across the country to assist with security has so far grown to 21,000.

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are being planned in Washington in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow, cold, and high winds today
900 Blk. West Mount Vernon, Springfield
Shooter fires about 30 shots in west central Springfield, Mo.; psychiatric evaluation ordered
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

Snow will continue to create slick spots through the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow, cold, and high winds today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snow for the Ozarks Friday
KY3's Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snow for the Ozarks Friday
Mercy, CoxHealth add cost estimators as part of hospital price transparency law
COVID-19 ICU
Mercy, CoxHealth add cost estimators as part of hospital price transparency law