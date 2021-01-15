Mother of Springfield, Mo. man shot by DEA agents wants answers about her son’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been more than two months since a Springfield man was shot and killed by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in his own front yard. His family is now demanding answers about the ongoing investigation.

“I want to see someone held accountable,” said Tina Slay Richardson.

Richardson will never forget Nov. 2. That was the day DEA agents shot and killed her 25-year-old son Caleb Slay in his front yard. She just got the death certificate back this week.

“My son was executed,” she said.

That death certificate lists Caleb’s death as a homicide. It states he died from gunshot wounds to his head.

“This is not just an accident. This is murder and anyone involved with this should be arrested and charged with murder, like you or I would be,” Richardson said.

According to a search warrant from the Springfield Police Department, a DEA agent saw the driver of a UHaul truck involved in a drug deal. That driver parked the UHaul outside of Caleb’s house. Richardson said her son was parked in his car in the driveway. She said he had nothing to do with the situation. The search warrant states Caleb got out of his car and started resisting the DEA agents before they shot him.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Richardson said.

Now, Richardson is calling for action. She wants to see more funding for training, de-escalation and resources for police.

“Body cameras are a must for every law enforcement agency for transparency,” she said.

Richardson hopes to see a rule put into place that would police from releasing victims’ names so soon. She said police promised her Caleb’s name would not be announced for at least 24 hours, but it was released the night of the shooting.

“Give that family a chance to wrap their brain around the fact that they love dearly before you release their name,” Richardson said.

Since the officer involved in the shooting was a federal agent, Richardson wants Missouri Governor Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor for the case.

“To ensure this case is justly looked at. Do I think it’s not? I don’t know because I don’t know any of the details. I’m not being told anything. I’ve got nothing,” she said.

Richardson she believes there’s more to the story about what happened to her son.

“I know the Bible tells me to forgive, I can’t forgive yet until somebody stands up and says, ‘I did it,’” she said.

A spokesperson with the Springfield Police Department told KY3 News the investigation into the shooting would be completed by the end of December. KY3 News asked Springfield Police for an update today but did not receive any new information.

As for those body cameras, Springfield Police are expected to start wearing them soon.

