Ozark Technical Community College says online enrollment up by 50%

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Students are preparing to head back to class, but Ozark Technical Community College says its largest classroom, is online.

OTC is seeing a small drop in overall enrollment this spring, but enrollment in online classes is up by 50%.

According to Mark Miller, OTC spokesperson, the college saw slow and steady growth in its online classes before the pandemic, but this year the numbers skyrocketed. More students are attending courses online than on any other OTC campus.

“Some people may have tried online for the first time in the spring of 2020 and realize that they liked it better than they thought they would, so that’s part of it.” said Miller.

The pandemic may be part of the reason some students have shifted to online learning, its not the only one.

“I figured out I liked the online experience better and just being able to work at my own pace and come to work and enjoy that, so it just kind of worked better for me.” says OTC graduate Kylie Williams

The college has more classes available online than it has before.

“This semester, I’m all online just because of the pandemic, so that’s really the only reason I’m online this semester.” says Student Ambassador Riley Gautieri.

The college also offers several degree programs that can be completed online.

