Police say dispute between 2 neighbors leads to shooting in north Springfield

Police investigate possible shooting in north Springfield.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a dispute between two neighbors.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Kansas Expressway around the noon-hour Friday.

The shooter left the scene. Investigators have not released any information about why the two were arguing.

Police on the scene say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

