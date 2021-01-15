Advertisement

Snow leads to slide offs in the Ozarks Friday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snowfall throughout the Ozarks Friday morning led to a few crashes.

A crash on James River Freeway led to backups for the morning rush. The Missouri Highway Patrol also worked several crashes on I-44.

More snow is possible for the Ozarks throughout Friday. Wind gusts added to the snowfall could lead to more travel troubles.

