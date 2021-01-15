Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri moves into the next phase of its vaccination plan, meaning first responders and other emergency workers can get shots as soon as the vaccine is available. High-risk individuals can get their vaccines starting Monday.

Right now there are a lot of unanswered questions. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital tell KY3 they will not know how many vaccines they’re getting or when they can expect to get more vaccines until the state releases that information.

As of right now, both health systems, along with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are developing plans for the next phase to run as smoothly as possible.

“There’s just not one central list for vaccine, it’s really going to depend on who your health care provider is and what your situation is,” said Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

She said if you already have a health care provider, like Cox or Mercy, it’s best to sign up for vaccination through them. If you don’t, sign up for the health department’s alerts about vaccine availability.

”We are going to have updates just as soon as we know where those options are and where those resources exist,” Wall said.

Mercy Hospital has a website set up for both patients and non-patients to fill out in order to grab a spot in line.

”Once they go there, they will fill out a few questions that’ll help us identity what category they fall into and they’ll be able to then, based off of the categorization, they’ll be able to schedule an appointment to have their vaccine administered,” said Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer with Mercy Springfield.

CoxHealth has posted a survey to get a head-count on how many people will want the vaccine. That can be found in your patient portal on CoxHealth.com.

Ashley Casad, VP of Clinical Services with CoxHealth said the hospital will contact you when it’s available. The same thing applies for high-risk patients.

”We will reach out when we are ready for them to be scheduled,” Casad said.

While high risk individuals are eligible to get vaccinated Monday, Casad wants patients know not to panic if they’re not registered by Monday.

”We’re hoping that we will be getting information from the state sometime next week about when we will get our next shipment of the vaccine in,” Casad said. “As soon as we have that information, we will begin reaching out, but I think it’s unlikely by Monday that we will receive that information from the state.“

Frederick said Mercy’s goal is to make sure people do not have to travel more than 30 minutes to receive their vaccine.

”We have hospitals galore in Cassville, in Mountain View and Lebanon who already are vaccinating their co-workers and they’re also working with their local health departments to vaccine non-affiliated folks in the community,” Frederick said. “We’re going to continue that through this.”

Frederick said the state should release a list sometime Friday with vaccination locations across the state and where to contact them.

