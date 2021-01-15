Springfield police officer charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Officer Nicholas Brasser has been arrested on felony charges of domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Brasser was taken into custody over the weekend. He is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.

According to to court documents, Brasser and a woman got into an argument at a Springfield bar, then they drove to an apartment complex. The woman told investigators that that Brasser grabbed her throat, which led to her kicking him in the head.

Per court records, the woman asked someone to call 911 for her, saying Brasser tried to strangle her. She told police the two had been drinking, then got into an argument.

Taylon Sumners, an attorney with Wampler and Passanise Law Office, is helping with Brasser’s case. She said that the case can be tricky.

”The problem can be whenever you’re trying to talk to witnesses and with memory. A lot of memory loss is associated with alcohol,” said Sumners.

The court documents indicate that when Brasser was about to be arrested, he ran away from police and had to be tackled by a corporal before going to jail.

When he was interviewed by investigators, Brasser denied that he assaulted the women and was “afraid to lose his job,” per court records. Brasser has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Springfield Police Department said Brasser is on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, which is separate from the criminal investigation. The department also said it does not comment on personnel issues.

Brasser’s attorneys said they’re currently working on setting a bond hearing.

