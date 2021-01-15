Texas County authorities arrest man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and other warrants

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County authorities arrested a man Wednesday wanted for multiple warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender.

Ronald Fleming, 34, of Houston, Missouri, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and stealing. Fleming is being held at the Texas County Jail without bond.

Deputies executed an arrest warrant Wednesday, responding to e home on Morton Road in the Houston area tin search for Fleming.

Authorities say a woman answered the door allowing deputies to enter the home and search for Fleming, but denied that he was at the home. Deputies found Fleming hiding in a closet behind some clothing, then arrested him.

The woman was also arrested for hindering prosecution in a felony case and sent to the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fleming is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

